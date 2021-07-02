American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Issues Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $22 million-$26 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.25 million.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded American Superconductor from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Superconductor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.40.

Shares of AMSC opened at $17.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.52. American Superconductor has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $31.78.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.76% and a negative net margin of 26.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Superconductor will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 5,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $82,158.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,130.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 8,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $123,311.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 717,469 shares in the company, valued at $10,180,885.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

