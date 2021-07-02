Optiver Holding B.V. Takes Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 21,289.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,361,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,924,000 after purchasing an additional 10,313,342 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,839,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,055,000 after purchasing an additional 738,620 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,362.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,530,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,314,000 after acquiring an additional 582,935 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,065,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,068,000 after acquiring an additional 65,655 shares during the period.

ACWI stock opened at $101.61 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $74.82 and a one year high of $101.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.76.

