SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMX) Shares Purchased by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMX) by 47.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 22,441 shares during the period.

EEMX stock opened at $81.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.08. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12-month low of $61.56 and a 12-month high of $87.61.

