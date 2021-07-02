Flputnam Investment Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 109,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after purchasing an additional 22,554 shares during the period. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William M. Brown sold 30,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total transaction of $6,615,132.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,866,849.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $555,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,111 shares of company stock valued at $48,675,260 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.23.

LHX stock opened at $218.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.57. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $224.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.94.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

