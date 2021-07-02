National Pension Service Reduces Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

National Pension Service lowered its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,293 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,553 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.14% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $29,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 222,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,821,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,542,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $749,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. 91.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MLM. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.15.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $352.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $359.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.65. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.04 and a fifty-two week high of $383.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.