Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $69,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $697,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,610. 6.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NTNX stock opened at $38.28 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $40.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.42.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $344.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.62 million. Equities analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTNX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

