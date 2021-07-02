National Pension Service Has $30.27 Million Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

National Pension Service lowered its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,810 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $30,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,221 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 38,891 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,938,000 after acquiring an additional 11,918 shares during the period. Finally, Torray LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 15,503 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COO stock opened at $403.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.93. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.60 and a fifty-two week high of $415.96. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on COO shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.79.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

