Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,086 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WYNN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 235.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WYNN stock opened at $122.40 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $67.70 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.45.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.29 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 104.19% and a negative return on equity of 327.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.54) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,927.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WYNN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.19.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,066 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

