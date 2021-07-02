National Pension Service Lowers Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

National Pension Service decreased its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,493 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.14% of Northern Trust worth $31,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $177,600,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,498,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,523,965,000 after purchasing an additional 546,512 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,724,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $706,764,000 after purchasing an additional 353,448 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,271,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $764,318,000 after purchasing an additional 265,560 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 363.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,550,000 after purchasing an additional 265,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $116.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.98. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.64 and a fifty-two week high of $123.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 48.03%.

In related news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $510,315.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total value of $993,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,276 shares of company stock valued at $16,518,831. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTRS. Barclays boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.13.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.