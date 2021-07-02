ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.300-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $44.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $55.48.
ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on ABM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. FIX upgraded shares of ABM Industries to an add rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ABM Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.67.
In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $1,325,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 14,565 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $764,371.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,221.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,283. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
ABM Industries Company Profile
ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.
