ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.300-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $44.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $55.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. FIX upgraded shares of ABM Industries to an add rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ABM Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.67.

In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $1,325,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 14,565 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $764,371.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,221.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,283. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

