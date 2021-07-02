BoringDAO (BOR) Hits One Day Volume of $7,515.00

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 2nd. One BoringDAO coin can now be purchased for about $235.66 or 0.00709024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar. BoringDAO has a market cap of $25.33 million and approximately $7,515.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00052802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017800 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $224.91 or 0.00676684 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000332 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 12,036.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BoringDAO Coin Profile

BoringDAO is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,482 coins. BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com . The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

BoringDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

