Cloudbric (CLBK) Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLBK) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Cloudbric coin can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Cloudbric has a market cap of $2.75 million and $85,207.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00052802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017800 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.91 or 0.00676684 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000332 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 12,036.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About Cloudbric

Cloudbric (CRYPTO:CLBK) is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 609,683,917 coins. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @cloudbric and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Cloudbric Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cloudbric should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

