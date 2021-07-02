Knekted Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (KNT)

Knekted (CURRENCY:KNT) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, Knekted has traded 27.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Knekted has a total market cap of $142,919.79 and $6.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Knekted coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00052802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017800 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.91 or 0.00676684 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000332 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 12,036.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Knekted Profile

Knekted (CRYPTO:KNT) is a coin. Knekted’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Knekted is /r/KNTBlockchain . The official website for Knekted is knekted.net . Knekted’s official Twitter account is @KNTBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KNT is a digital platform based on blockchain technology, through users of all the world will be able to upload original and exclusive material created by themselves, which could be acquired by large corporations, presses, governments and all kinds of organizations who base their business model on the information. Investors can use KNT Token as a currency for the trading of all types of information that can be considered valuable, KNT is based on the Ethereum ECR-20 standard. “

Buying and Selling Knekted

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Knekted directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Knekted should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Knekted using one of the exchanges listed above.

