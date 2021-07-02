McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) Short Interest Up 50.0% in June

McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MCRAA opened at $31.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.34. McRae Industries has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $59.21 million, a P/E ratio of 54.53 and a beta of 0.56.

McRae Industries (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th.

About McRae Industries

McRae Industries, Inc manufactures and sells military combat boots for the United States Army. The company also imports and sells western and work boots. It offers its products for men, women, and children under the Dan Post, Laredo Western Boots, Dingo, John Deere, Johnny Poppers, McRae Industrial, and McRae Footwear brand names.

