Short Interest in Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Grows By 50.0%

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSEAMERICAN IOR opened at $12.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.66. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Company Profile

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a portfolio of equity real estate in Texas, including undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.incomeopp-realty.com.

