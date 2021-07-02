Short Interest in Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Grows By 50.0%

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
NYSEAMERICAN IOR opened at $12.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.66. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $17.00.
Income Opportunity Realty Investors Company Profile
