Short Interest in China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Expands By 47.8%

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the May 31st total of 42,900 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of NYSE:COE opened at $7.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.61. China Online Education Group has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The firm has a market cap of $171.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of -0.79.
China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.64 million for the quarter. China Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 4.77%.
China Online Education Group Company Profile
China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.
