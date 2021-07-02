Short Interest in China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Expands By 47.8%

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the May 31st total of 42,900 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:COE opened at $7.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.61. China Online Education Group has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The firm has a market cap of $171.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of -0.79.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.64 million for the quarter. China Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 4.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DCM Hybrid RMB Fund International Ltd. purchased a new stake in China Online Education Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,254,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in China Online Education Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,124,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in China Online Education Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 331,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in China Online Education Group by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 24,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in China Online Education Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

China Online Education Group Company Profile

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

