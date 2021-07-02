Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,026 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $514,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,046,551 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $281,020,000 after acquiring an additional 19,066 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 351,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $94,411,000 after acquiring an additional 13,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC opened at $269.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.00. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $169.15 and a twelve month high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

Several analysts have commented on NSC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.25.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

