Assetmark Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 205,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,891,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,257 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MS. UBS Group upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MS opened at $92.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $45.86 and a one year high of $94.27. The stock has a market cap of $171.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

