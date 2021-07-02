Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.140-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.10 million-$57.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.35 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.570-$-0.550 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on SUMO. BTIG Research cut their price target on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sumo Logic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.56.

Shares of SUMO stock opened at $20.69 on Friday. Sumo Logic has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.36.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. Sumo Logic’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sumo Logic news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 2,980 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $56,918.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 62,000 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $1,117,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 403,194 shares of company stock valued at $8,196,474. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

