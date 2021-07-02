The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. The Simply Good Foods updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.200-$1.250 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.20-1.25 EPS.

Shares of The Simply Good Foods stock opened at $37.17 on Friday. The Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $38.50. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMPL. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.79.

In related news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.