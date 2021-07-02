Montag A & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,390 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 22.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 84.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADSK opened at $293.70 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.83 and a 12-month high of $321.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $64.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.38, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.69.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The company had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.86.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

