Assetmark Inc. Has $13.83 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $13,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 9,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.26, for a total value of $5,318,979.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 644,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,489,584.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.57, for a total transaction of $1,348,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 658,701 shares in the company, valued at $355,415,298.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605 over the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $638.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a PE ratio of 82.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $565.61. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $329.69 and a 12 month high of $640.46.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.00.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

