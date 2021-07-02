Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.09 Million Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at $10,033,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 864,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,352,000 after purchasing an additional 40,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.72.

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,364,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 31,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $3,108,532.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,224,867.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,078,645 shares of company stock valued at $307,318,783. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DELL opened at $98.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.08 and a 12-month high of $104.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

