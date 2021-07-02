JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,655 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF were worth $8,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $295,000.

Shares of BATS JPHY opened at $52.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.88. JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $56.51.

