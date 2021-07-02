Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. cut its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,447 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $6,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 5,904.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,581,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,477,000 after acquiring an additional 27,122,001 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Discovery during the 4th quarter worth $98,363,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 553.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,018,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,243,000 after buying an additional 3,403,338 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 1,280.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,314,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,284,000 after buying an additional 3,074,746 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 132.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,688,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,958,000 after buying an additional 2,675,611 shares during the period. 57.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DISCK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of DISCK stock opened at $29.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.42.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

