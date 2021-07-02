Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,608 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $11,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth $1,389,418,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,176,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,361,000 after buying an additional 191,791 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,226,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,541,000 after buying an additional 1,734,206 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth $806,508,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,062,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,896,000 after buying an additional 976,441 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $93.90 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.19.

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.62 per share, with a total value of $1,434,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 in the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

See Also: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.