Assetmark Inc. Sells 32,506 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,506 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $7,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.7% during the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 214,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 46,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

SFM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $25.40 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.65.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $694,892.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $60,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.