PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.44

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.44 and traded as high as $13.86. PLx Pharma shares last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 252,280 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PLx Pharma in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.50.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.56). Analysts expect that PLx Pharma Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Valentino purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 487,890 shares in the company, valued at $6,088,867.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $16,931,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PLx Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,099,000. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new stake in PLx Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,740,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of PLx Pharma by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 139,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLx Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

PLx Pharma Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard drug delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system, which provides patients with vascular disease and diabetic patients who are candidates for aspirin therapy based on physician recommendation, with fast, reliable, and predictable platelet inhibition as compared to enteric-coated aspirin, as well as reduces the risk of stomach erosions and ulcers as compared with immediate-release aspirin, after seven days of treatment.

