Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 121.7% from the May 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Taylor Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taylor Devices stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.35% of Taylor Devices worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAYD opened at $11.92 on Friday. Taylor Devices has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $12.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.60 million, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.02.

About Taylor Devices

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

