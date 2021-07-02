Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Short Interest Update

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the May 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 176,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 120,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 15.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 12,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $768,000.

NYSEAMERICAN FTF opened at $9.18 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $9.63.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0778 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

