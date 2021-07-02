Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $94.79

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$94.79 and traded as high as C$96.62. Cogeco shares last traded at C$96.14, with a volume of 12,008 shares trading hands.

Separately, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Cogeco from C$101.00 to C$114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Get Cogeco alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$94.74.

Cogeco (TSE:CGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$653.16 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogeco Inc. will post 9.5500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th. This is a positive change from Cogeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Cogeco’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Cogeco Company Profile (TSE:CGO)

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.