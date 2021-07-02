Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 186.40 ($2.44). Gulf Keystone Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 184.60 ($2.41), with a volume of 405,911 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GKP. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

The company has a market capitalization of £394.66 million and a P/E ratio of -11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 178.81.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, insider Jon Harris acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.23) per share, with a total value of £51,300 ($67,023.78).

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

