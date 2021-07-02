Genus (LON:GNS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Genus plc (LON:GNS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 5,090 ($66.50). Genus shares last traded at GBX 4,960 ($64.80), with a volume of 126,718 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Genus in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Genus in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,630 ($73.56) target price on shares of Genus in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Genus in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on shares of Genus in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,526 ($72.20).

The company has a market cap of £3.30 billion and a PE ratio of 68.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,033.54.

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

