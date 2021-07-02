Treatt (LON:TET) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Treatt plc (LON:TET)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,182.41 ($15.45). Treatt shares last traded at GBX 1,170 ($15.29), with a volume of 21,849 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,161.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £694.88 million and a PE ratio of 52.47.

Get Treatt alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Treatt’s payout ratio is 0.27%.

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Treatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.