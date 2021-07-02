Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Receives C$90.11 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$90.56.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GRT.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$84.00 target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bankshares set a C$90.00 target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$90.00 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of GRT.UN stock opened at C$82.48 on Tuesday. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$70.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$85.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$81.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

