Brokerages Set Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) PT at $58.40

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.40.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BCC shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In related news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $639,606.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,942.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mack L. Hogans sold 2,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $199,390.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,094.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,854 shares of company stock valued at $994,992. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 15.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Boise Cascade in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BCC opened at $58.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.04. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $36.68 and a 12 month high of $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.59.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 6.53%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

