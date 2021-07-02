TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Receives $54.36 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.36.

TSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

Shares of TSP stock opened at $63.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.50. TuSimple has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($6.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($5.97). The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TuSimple will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen C. Francis bought 7,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Dillon purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

