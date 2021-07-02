Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (VTC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on July 7th

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.176 per share on Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

VTC opened at $91.75 on Friday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $88.26 and a fifty-two week high of $94.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) by 578.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

