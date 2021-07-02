First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Receives $12.90 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.90.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

In other news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $304,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,405.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,509,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 197,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 101,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCF stock opened at $14.08 on Tuesday. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $15.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a positive change from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 56.79%.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

