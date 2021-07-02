Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Covey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NYSE FC opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $38.66. The company has a market cap of $509.40 million, a PE ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.24.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.97. Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Covey will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Franklin Covey by 22.7% during the first quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter worth about $803,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Franklin Covey by 0.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 56.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

