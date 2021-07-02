Cisco Systems Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 266,339 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,016% compared to the typical daily volume of 23,876 call options.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 53,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $53.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.82. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $55.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $225.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.85.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.