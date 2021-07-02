Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (BNDX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on July 7th

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $57.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.95. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $56.53 and a twelve month high of $58.77.

