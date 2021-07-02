Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Receives $69.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $1,750,373.30. Also, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total value of $463,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,804.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,823. 44.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter worth $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 124.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 56,275.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $77.97 on Tuesday. Penske Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $39.15 and a 52-week high of $93.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.45. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.51%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

