Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.81. Isoray shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 659,167 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Isoray currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.78.

Get Isoray alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45. The stock has a market cap of $111.89 million, a PE ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 36.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Isoray, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISR. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Isoray by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 122,334 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 27,421 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Isoray in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Isoray in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Isoray by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,260,228 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Isoray by 107.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,370 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 146,680 shares during the period. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Isoray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isoray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.