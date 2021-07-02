Collins Foods Limited (ASX:CKF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Collins Foods Limited (ASX:CKF) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This is a boost from Collins Foods’s previous final dividend of $0.11.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.02.
About Collins Foods
