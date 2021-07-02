Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$9.63. Alamos Gold shares last traded at C$9.47, with a volume of 707,136 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.25 to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of C$3.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.43.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$287.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$274.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.54%.

About Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

