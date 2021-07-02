China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 6th

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.4951 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th.

China Life Insurance has raised its dividend by 196.4% over the last three years. China Life Insurance has a dividend payout ratio of 32.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect China Life Insurance to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.

LFC opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.24. China Life Insurance has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $13.63. The company has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 20.27 and a quick ratio of 20.27.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $58.68 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that China Life Insurance will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

