MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.15. MIND C.T.I. shares last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 39,273 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.07. The firm has a market cap of $62.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.72.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 24.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNDO. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MIND C.T.I. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 10,249 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 40,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 17,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

MIND C.T.I. Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNDO)

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers billing and customer care solutions that support various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.

