Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

See Also: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.