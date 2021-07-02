Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $732,174,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $246,392,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,530,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $584,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,104 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,108,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,434,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 7,374.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,027,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $132,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEL. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.40.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $136.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $78.15 and a 1-year high of $139.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

